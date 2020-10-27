413 of 3,447 tests held in capital turn positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2020 21:20 IST

288 people contract infection through local transmission, source uknown in 111 cases

The COVID-19 daily count in the capital district dropped further to 413 cases on Tuesday when 3,447 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 8,587 with 654 people recovering from their illness.

Those diagnosed with the disease include 288 people who contracted the infection through local transmission and 111 others whose source of infection is yet to be known. Twelve health care workers have tested positive. Two imported cases have also been reported among the fresh cases.

The pandemic claimed three more lives in the district. The deaths that have been attributed to COVID-19 are those of natives of Nettayam, Anad and Neyyattinkara.

As many as 2,200 people were placed under quarantine during the day. With this, the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms has increased to 24,956 in houses and 202 in various institutions.

The Nedumangad taluk supply office has been closed for the public two days after one of the employees there tested positive for COVID-19. Those who have been allotted dates to receive new ration cards during these days will be provided the details of the same through phone calls.

New containment zones were declared in Shankaramangalam in Pavoorkkonam, Kadakkavoor grama panchayat; Kannamath colony in Arinelloor, Pulimath grama panchayat; and Kakkamoola in Kalliyoor grama panchayat.

The district administrations withdrew containment zones in Chulliyoor in Perunkadavila grama panchayat; Kaviyoor in Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat; Puthuveettumele in Vilavookkal grama panchayat; Mailekkal in Nellanad grama panchayat; Madathara in Peringamala grama panchayat; Chayam, Tholicode town and Anapetty in Tholicode grama panchayat; Kottavila, Kidangummal and Uriyacode in Vellanad grama panchayat; Kolichira and Azhoor LPS in Azhoor grama panchayat; Pozhikkara and Pulinthuruthy in Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat; Bhajanamadam in Kadakkavoor grama panchayat; Pedikulam in Pulimath grama panchayat; and Panayilkadavu, Puthennada, Kayalvaram and Pattikkaavila in Vakkom grama panchayat.

Sectoral magistrates took 513 people to task in various parts of the district for violating the prohibitory orders. These included 10 people who violated the COVID-19 protocol. Eighty three others were slapped fines for other offences. In all, action has been initiated against 12,330 people since the enforcement of the curbs.