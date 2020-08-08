41 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

08 August 2020 23:36 IST

30 persons contract virus through contact

A total of 41 persons from the district, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

While 30 patients contracted the virus through contact, four others had travelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Telangana, and Haryana. There are also four cases without any travel history or known source. All the three health workers, residents of Chathannur, Pooyappalli, and Panayam, have been working at Government Victoria Hospital.

The Health Department also confirmed that the death of a 60-year-old-Kilikollur resident was owing to COVID-19. He had died on August 5 while undergoing treatment at Kollam District Hospital.

38 recoveries

Kollam district currently has 7,743 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 32,921. While 854 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 7,690 primary and 2,122 secondary contacts of the new cases. The district also reported 38 recoveries on Saturday.

Animal Husbandry Department has formed emergency veterinary teams in all taluks for those living in hotspots and containment zones. The details of the teams have been displayed at the veterinary hospitals and dairy societies concerned. Moreover, a district-level call centre will be operating for the purpose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the public can get in touch by dialling 9446096855.