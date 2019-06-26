41 schools to benefit from KITE project

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will undertake construction works worth ₹145 crore in the district as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the General Education Department.

The fund will be provided through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the project will be completed in two phases.

A total of 41 schools will benefit from the project by receiving funds based on the category they are in.

As many as 11 schools will get ₹5 crore each and 30 schools will receive ₹3 crore and according to KITE vice chairman and executive director K. Anwar Sadat, the works in all schools will be completed in the current academic year.

While the Sooranad school in the first category is expected to finish the works by the end of July, schools in Anchal East, Kottarakara, Vellamanal, Kadakkal and Anchalumoodu have completed 50% of construction and are well on their way to meet the deadline in September. According to reports, schools in Chathannur and Karunagapally may take time as they started the construction very late.

Notice

The contractors in charge of construction at the Kulasekharapuram and Ottakal schools were served notice for delays while the authorities have retendered the works at the Panmana school.

In the ₹3-crore category, works in the Mangad and Kadappa schools will be over by July.

September is the deadline for schools in Punalur, Panayil and Peringad while schools in Anchal West, Eroor, Kulasekharapuram, Vallikeezhu, Ottakal and Chavara have been instructed to complete the construction by December.

KIIFB funds

“The DPR of the Keralapuram school needs to be revised and the schools at Muttara, Vakkanad and Paravur are under the consideration of KIIFB for funds. Steps have been taken to monitor the construction works of all schools and complete them in this academic year itself,” said Mr. Anwar Sadat.