41 families moved to relief camp in Kollam

October 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has opened a relief camp at Kottankulangara Government Vocational Higher Secondary School on Sunday after torrential rains flooded many parts of Chavara in Karunagapally taluk. Three wards in Chavara panchayat were extremely affected as water entered several houses.

A total of 41 families have been shifted to the camp that include 37 men, 48 women, eight children, and 19 senior citizen. While four houses were partially damaged in the rain, incidents of sea surge have been reported from coastal areas. Though no major rain-related incident was reported from Kollam city, many roads remained waterlogged in eastern parts of the district and crops were destroyed in some parts.

