HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

41 families moved to relief camp in Kollam

October 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The district administration has opened a relief camp at Kottankulangara Government Vocational Higher Secondary School on Sunday after torrential rains flooded many parts of Chavara in Karunagapally taluk. Three wards in Chavara panchayat were extremely affected as water entered several houses.

A total of 41 families have been shifted to the camp that include 37 men, 48 women, eight children, and 19 senior citizen. While four houses were partially damaged in the rain, incidents of sea surge have been reported from coastal areas. Though no major rain-related incident was reported from Kollam city, many roads remained waterlogged in eastern parts of the district and crops were destroyed in some parts. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.