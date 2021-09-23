41 complaints heard at DGP’s adalat

KASARAGOD

Police chief flags off Pink Bike Patrol

A total of 41 complaints were heard at a grievance redressal adalat held at the district police headquarters here by Director General of Police Anil Kant on Thursday.

Half of the cases related to civil issues, including financial fraud.

Mr. Kant directed that the investigation should not be delayed if the complaints had a criminal element in them. It was also directed to examine all the 41 cases and to reply to them within two weeks.

Property dispute cases were handed over to the Station House Officers concerned for investigations. The adalat also heard a complaint regarding delays in the appointment of dependants in the police department.

The District Police Chief has sent a letter to the government on the matter.

The DGP directed that there should be no lapse in the follow-up of these issues.

The complaints were handled by a special team from the State police headquarters.

Of the 41 complaints, 19 were handed over to the District Police Chief and four to the Bekal DySP for further action. Four complaints will be followed up by the police headquarters.

Mr. Kant also flagged off the newly allotted Pink Bike Patrol in Kasaragod district. Northern Region Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav; Kannur Range DIG K.S. Sethuraman; Kasaragod District Police Chief P.B. Rajeev, and other police officials were present at the adalat.