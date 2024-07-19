ADVERTISEMENT

40th anniversary of Southern Air Command: IAF show thrills spectators at Shangumughom

Published - July 19, 2024 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Team performing air display as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the IAF’s Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Hundreds of people gathered at Shangumughom to watch displays by the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sarang Helicopter Team and the Air Warriors Drill Team on Friday.

Both events were organised as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the IAF’s Southern Air Command (SAC), which is headquartered at Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Sarang team, which was led by Group Captain Santosh Kumar Mishra, had three squadron leaders from Kerala in it this time. The Garud commandos of the IAF also organised a mock drill on the occasion. Among the spectators were around 300 students from city schools and colleges.

The Indian Air Force team demonstrating their skills as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the IAF’s Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the SAC headquarters at Belhaven Palace in the city on July 19, 1984. The headquarters was later shifted from Belhaven Palace to Akkulam, the current location, on August 8, 1996.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, the SAC will be conducting events at Lulu Mall over the weekend.

