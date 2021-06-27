4,081 houses built by Corporation under PMAY

Sanction accorded for a total of 10,000 houses

A total of 4,081 houses have been completed till date under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) in the city Corporation, while sanction has been accorded to a total of around 10,000 houses.

Taking into account all the local bodies in the district, the number of houses completed stands at 10,047 and the number of sanctioned houses at 13,694.

The PMAY officials in the city Corporation are currently ready with the eighth Detailed Project Report under the project.

This DPR is meant to provide houses for families which had purchased land with funds provided by the Corporation.

More than 600 landless families had purchased land last year using the plan funds of the Corporation. Under the scheme, a family from the general category living in a municipal Corporation area got ₹5.25 lakh to purchase a maximum of 3 cents of land. Beneficiaries from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories got ₹6 lakh.

The Scheduled Caste Development fund was also used for this purpose.

“We had completed the preliminary work on the eighth DPR sometime back, but it has now been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than the 4,081 completed houses in the seven DPRs till now, 6,000 are in various stages of completion,” says a PMAY official at the Corporation.

Since the launch of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project of the Left Democratic Front government in 2017, the funds for individual houses under the PMAY too has gone up as part of the government’'s policy to provide funds uniformly across all housing projects.

Till then, the total funds including the shares of the Union Government, State Government, the local body and the share of the individual, for the PMAY project was ₹3 lakh.

After being clubbed with the LIFE project, this has gone up to ₹4 lakh, the highest such amount for housing projects across States. The individual contribution has also been done away with in the State, bringing relief to many families who used to struggle to find this amount.