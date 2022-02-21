4,069 test positive, 11,026 recover

The State logged 4,069 new cases on Monday when 42,700 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool dropped to 58,932 on Monday, with 11,026 recovering from the disease on the day. About 6.2% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations are declining fast. On Monday, the total number of patients admitted to hospitals with moderate or severe infection dipped to 3,600. New hospital admissions on the day was 500.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped to 680 on Monday. The ventilator occupancy dipped below 200 to stand at 192.

Death toll

On Monday, the State declared 87 COVID deaths, of which 11 occurred within the last 24 hours and 76 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 41 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 64,273. Of these, 29,398 (45.7%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,73,059 cases.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 847cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 531, Kollam 410, Kottayam 414, Kozhikode 353, Thrissur 333, Alappuzha 224, Malappuram 222, Pathanamthitta 222, Idukki 186, Kannur 179, Palakkad 151, Wayanad 104, and Kasaragod 93.