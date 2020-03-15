4,066 screened at Pampa

The Health Department team deployed at Pampa has screened a total of 4,066 Sabarimala Sannidhanam-bound people for fever at the entry point of the trekking path in the foothills of Pampa as on Sunday afternoon.

According to District Collector P.B. Noohu, a total of 1,553 persons were subjected to screening on Sunday and two of them were found having symptoms of fever other than COVID-19.

Both of them were sent back after a detailed medical examination and first-aid at the Government Hospital at Pampa.

Mr. Noohu said digital infrared thermometers have been used for screening the people before permitting them to proceed to the holy hillock from Pampa in the wake of the COVID-19 threat. 1,250 persons home-quarantined.

Mr. Noohu said a total of 1,250 persons have been quarantined at their homes in different parts of the district as part of the ongoing intensive disease prevention drive against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the surveillance teams of the Health Department have identified two more primary contacts of the infected people, who have been placed under isolation at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

A total of 29 persons, including the seven infected persons, have been admitted to the isolations wards at various hospitals in the district as on Sunday evening.

Of them, 22 are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, six at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and one person at the Pushpagiri Medical College in Thiruvalla.

The Collector said the throat swabs and blood samples of a total of 90 persons from the district have been sent to the Virology Laboratory in Alappuzha for clinical examination as on Sunday. Of this, nine have been tested positive and 40 others were tested negative.

Results of the remaining samples are expected in the next few days.

Screening centres

The Health Department has opened fever screening centres at the Thiruvalla railway station and at the bus stations at Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, and Mallappally on Sunday.

Health workers posted at these centres will screen the people for fever using infrared thermometers.