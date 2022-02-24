4,064 new cases in Kerala

Kerala reported 4,064 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 51,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool fell below the 50,000 mark and the number of patients was 41,675 on Thursday. A total of 9,531 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 6.7 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals now stands at 2,848. New hospital admissions on Thursday also showed a significant dip at 391.

The current ICU occupancy dipped further to 538 on Thursday. The ventilator occupancy also dropped to 154.

On Thursday, the State declared 52 COVID deaths, of which 15 occurred within the last 24 hours and 37 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State also added 160 pending deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 64,803. Of these, 29,718 (45.8%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,87,837 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 553 new cases, Thiruvananthapuram 543, Kozhikode 425, Kottayam 399, Kollam 348, Thrissur 315, Malappuram 270, Alappuzha 229, Idukki 220, Pathanamthitta 195, Palakkad 198, Kannur 174, Wayanad 135, and Kasaragod 60.