405 fresh cases reported in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 December 2021 18:57 IST

The district recorded 405 COVID-19 cases and 567 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 3,414 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate stood at 4.9%.

The district administration has declared Kizhakkumkara in Kallayam of Karakulam grama panchayat as a micro-containment zone in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Meanwhile, various places including Sree Chitra Home in Sreekanteswaram ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kalathukal ward of Aruvikkara grama panchayat, and G. Karthikeyan Memorial Residential School in Thannimoodu in Nandiyode grama panchayat, have been excluded from the list of containment zones.

