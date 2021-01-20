404 new COVID-19 cases in capital

551 health workers administered vaccine

The district recorded 404 COVID-19 cases and 341 recoveries as the number of active cases increased to 3,551 on Tuesday. Five health workers are among those who tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to available statistics, the death toll stood at 703 in the district.

The district administration placed 1,339 under quarantine, taking the number of people being being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 20,695 in houses and 74 in various institutions. As many as 1,410 were excluded from the quarantine list after completing the mandated period in isolation.

Vaccination

As many as 551 health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the district on Tuesday.

The inoculation was held in Pangappara FHC (52 people), Women and Children’s Hospital (60), Pulluvila community health centre (66), Vithura taluk hospital (51), General Hospital, (80), Medical College (58), Anjuthengu CHC (66), District Hospital, Nedumangad (62) and Parassala taluk hospital (56).