404 new COVID-19 cases in capital

The district recorded 404 COVID-19 cases and 341 recoveries as the number of active cases increased to 3,551 on Tuesday. Five health workers are among those who tested positive during the last 24 hours.
According to available statistics, the death toll stood at 703 in the district.
The district administration placed 1,339 under quarantine, taking the number of people being being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 20,695 in houses and 74 in various institutions. As many as 1,410 were excluded from the quarantine list after completing the mandated period in isolation.
Vaccination
As many as 551 health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the district on Tuesday.
The inoculation was held in Pangappara FHC (52 people), Women and Children’s Hospital (60), Pulluvila community health centre (66), Vithura taluk hospital (51), General Hospital, (80), Medical College (58), Anjuthengu CHC (66), District Hospital, Nedumangad (62) and Parassala taluk hospital (56).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath