₹404-cr relief recommended for Kerala

The Central team deputed to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala will recommend a relief assistance of ₹404 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund, against a revised requirement of ₹442 crore submitted by the State government.

This was disclosed after a debriefing session organised by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority with the Central team here on Friday.

Revenue Minister E.Chandrasekharan, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, and Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Bipin Mallick, who headed the eight-member team, were present.

Later talking to the media, Dr.Isaac said the delegation conveyed its decision to overlook the NDRF norms for release of emergency assistance to the State, in view of the magnitude of the disaster.

“Though the norms permit the sanction of ₹216 crore only, the team has agreed to recommend ₹404 crore to the Centre. This includes ₹176 crore for housing, ₹83 crore for rebuilding of infrastructure, and ₹9.8 crore to compensate the loss of fishing equipment.”

The Centre had already sanctioned an advance release of ₹133 crore from the NDRF, against the ₹422 crore initially sought by Kerala.

Expressing happiness with the Central team’s assessment and considerate approach towards the State’s demand for assistance, Mr.Chandrasekharan said the State also hoped to get support for the ₹7,340 crore long-term rehabilitation package.

Strengthen infra

Highlighting the observations of the teams that visited the affected areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts over the last four days, Mr.Mallick stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure and build community resilience to disasters.

He added that it was up to the line ministries to take a call on supporting the long-term package.