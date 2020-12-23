404 cases in capital

The district on Wednesday reported 404 new COVID-19 cases, even as the number of recoveries stood at 312.
The active case pool in the district stands at 3,578 cases, according to the district administration. Local transmission of the infection accounted for 284 cases on Wednesday, while the list also included 12 health workers. In December alone, more than 120 health workers have tested positive in the district.
No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the district administration on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 627.
At present, 21,767 people are quarantined in the district including 1,164 persons who were prescribed quarantine on Wednesday. In all, 1,159 persons also completed the observation period without developing symptoms, according to the district administration.
