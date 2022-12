402 CCTV cameras unusable in the State: CM

December 05, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said 402 out of 2,064 CCTV cameras that was installed by the police in the State are defunct. Necessary directions had been issued to the District Police Chiefs to ensure their repair, he informed the Assembly on Monday. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.