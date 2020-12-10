401 recoveries, 181 COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

Three more deaths take district’s total toll to 579

The district reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and 401 recoveries on Wednesday while the active case pool dipped further to 3,597.

The death toll in the district, meanwhile, is continuing to mount with three more recent deaths attributed to the infection. The deceased included a 70-year-old woman from Karamana, a 63-year-old man from Chirayinkeezhu and a 68-year-old woman from Kulathura. The toll has now risen to 579, according to official data. In December so far, the district has reported 29 deaths due to the infection.

In the first nine days of December, Thiruvananthapuram district reported a total of 2,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On the bright side, the number of recoveries from the infection during this period stood at 3,525.

Of the cases reported on Wednesday, locally acquired infection accounted for 113 cases. This also includes three health-care workers. The newly reported cases have taken the district’s cumulative case burden to 74,989.

Increased vigil

Health officials and the district administration had increased the vigil against the spread of COVID-19 over the past few weeks in view of the December 8 local body elections in the district.

At present, 30,214 persons are in quarantine in the district. This includes 1,556 persons who were newly quarantined on Wednesday.