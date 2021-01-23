401 fresh cases in Thrissur

A total of 401 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Saturday while 412 people recovered from the pandemic.
There are 4,955 active cases in the district and 116 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 84,083 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 78,576 people have recovered.
According to the official statistics, 388 people, including six health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday. Of them, 73 people are above the age of 60 and 13 children are below the age of 10. In all, 3,615 people are under home care. In all, 126 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 515 health workers received COVID vaccine on Saturday.
