4,000 title deeds to be issued in Idukki in 100 days

Minister says hearing on ‘Raveendran title deeds’ will be held soon

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that 4,000 title deeds in Idukki district will be issued within 100 days. Talking to mediapersons after a meeting at the collectorate in Painavu on Friday evening, the Minister said the Revenue department was striving to implement ‘200 projects in 100 days,’ and the issuance of 4,000 title deeds was part of it.

He said that title deeds would be issued to all the deserving within a short period. The legal hurdles related to title deeds would be assessed and it would be studied whether land assignment Acts should be amended. He said a decision on giving title deeds to the ‘three chain areas’ of dams would be taken in a meeting with the Electricity Minister with the Water Resources Minister in Thiruvananthapuram on March 10.

He said that special officer A. Kaushik had been entrusted with issues related to Kurinjimala settlements. A hearing would be held soon on the issues pertaining to the cancellation of title deeds issued by Raveendran, former special tahsildar in charge. The hearing will be held on 551 title deeds issued by him. As many as 50 officials in the Revenue department would take part in the hearing decide on the title deeds known as ‘Raveendran title deeds,’ he said.

People’s committees

Peoples’ committees would be formed to make village offices more transparent and people-friendly. He said a ‘revenue secretariat’ was being envisaged and meetings would be held every three months with the village officers directly.

The government could deliver compensation to the flood-affected in a short period. The district administration could effectively undertake disaster management efforts. The Minister said the digital resurvey of land was being held in 200 villages and it would be completed in 1,550 villages in four years.