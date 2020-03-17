400 students stranded in Kuala Lumpur

Around 400 students, most of them from Kerala studying medicine in Manila in the Philippines, are stranded at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia from around 3 p.m. (Indian time) on Tuesday after they were given a window of time to fly back home in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

The father of one of the students stranded at the airport in Malaysian capital said here that the students were told that they could fly home if they wanted.

They booked their tickets for India. The flight should have brought them home around 10.40 p.m. in Kochi as per the schedule.

Flight operations

However, flight operations appeared to have been stopped entirely at the Malaysian capital, he said.

He appealed to the governments, both at the Centre and State, to intervene and bring the students safely back home.

Flights approved

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a Tweet “Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Limpur airport. We have now approved AirAsia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag”.