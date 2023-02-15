400 poor couples set to enter wedlock at Padanthorai community marriage

February 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Padanthorai, a tiny Tamil village near Gudalur on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, is gearing up for a community marriage in which 400 couples will enter wedlock on February 26.

Padanthara Markaz, an educational institution functioning under the banner of the Kerala Muslim Jamat, is undertaking the noble venture. Begun in 2014, the concept of community marriage has become an annual affair under the leadership of Devarshola Abdussalam Musliar.

Musliar launched the social experiment on seeing the pathetic plight of youngsters living in makeshift houses in and around Padanthorai. “Many of them were not in a position to think of a marriage because of their social and economic backwardness. Living without a proper house and solid earning to make a decent living, dozens of poor youngsters were leading a life of dejection. A social intervention like this could bring a major change to their lives,” said Musliar.

So far, 1,120 couples have entered married life through the social initiative. The initial community marriage held in 2014 became a success and attracted praise and resources from different corners, making Musliar repeat the drive in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

COVID-19 cast a dry spell of two years. “This time we have 800 youngsters readying to enter wedlock. I wish them all a beautiful and happy married life,” said Musliar.

The organisers are seeking help from philanthropists. Youngsters of different religions are getting married. Among the 400 couples, more than 50 are Hindus. Their marriages will be solemnised at their respective temples. They will join the Muslim couples at a massive function to be held at Padanthara Markaz on February 26.

“Management committees of different temples in the region are cooperating with our function. That is why this is becoming one of the biggest community marriages with a larger social impact,” said Jamal Karulai, Kerala Muslim Jamat district secretary.

Mr. Abdussalam Musliar is launching a 10-day public lecture campaign at Padanthorai on Wednesday not only to create awareness about the social venture, but also to raise funds for the expensive affair. “It is costing a huge amount. Each couple have to be given some gold and cash,” he said.