40 test positive in Idukki

Forty persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday. Thirty of them were infected through local contact. The source of infection for four persons, who are residents of Devikulam, Thankamani, Karinkunnam and Mariyapuram, remain unknown.

One new patient is a Kottayam resident. Seven persons who returned from other States too have tested positive. Those who contracted the disease through local contact include residents of Rajakkad, Karimban, Cheruthoni, Kattappana, Kumily, and Vannappuram.

The District Collector has announced that ward numbers 15 and 16 of Kattappana municipality, ward numbers 2 and 3 of Vathikudy grama panchayat, and ward numbers 10, 11, 12 of Kamakshi grama panchayat will be on the list of the containment zones.

The number of those recovered from the disease has reached 262.