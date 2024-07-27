ADVERTISEMENT

40 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Wayanad

Published - July 27, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 40 students of AUP School, Dwaraka, Wayanad, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Mananthavady, after suspected food poisoning on July 27 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of the students is stable. They were admitted to the Community Health Centre at Porunnanur after showing symptoms of suspected food poisoning such as stomach pain, loose stool, and vomiting on Saturday morning. Later, they were referred to the MCH, said District Medical Officer P. Dineesh.

It was reported that the students who had lunch from the school on Friday showed the symptoms. More than 1,000 students had lunch on the day.

However, Dr. Dineesh said the source of food poisoning was yet to be ascertained. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu visited the children at the hospital. Education Minister V. Sivankutty has directed Wayanad Collector D.R. Meghashree to submit a report on the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US