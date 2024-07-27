40 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Wayanad

As many as 40 students of AUP School, Dwaraka, Wayanad, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Mananthavady, after suspected food poisoning on July 27 (Saturday).

The condition of the students is stable. They were admitted to the Community Health Centre at Porunnanur after showing symptoms of suspected food poisoning such as stomach pain, loose stool, and vomiting on Saturday morning. Later, they were referred to the MCH, said District Medical Officer P. Dineesh.

It was reported that the students who had lunch from the school on Friday showed the symptoms. More than 1,000 students had lunch on the day.

However, Dr. Dineesh said the source of food poisoning was yet to be ascertained. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu visited the children at the hospital. Education Minister V. Sivankutty has directed Wayanad Collector D.R. Meghashree to submit a report on the incident.