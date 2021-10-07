40% of UG seats for SC/STs remain vacant in MGU

Colleges directed to facilitate hassle-free admission for aspirants from reserved categories

Around 40% of seats earmarked for students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are remaining vacant after the first special allotment for undergraduate (UG) programmes in affiliated government and aided colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU).

Special allotments are made after the scheduled regular allotments under the varsity’s centralised admission procedure (CAP). Of the 3,242 seats for students of the SC category, 2,296 have been filled. Of the 1,066 seats for ST students, 306 have been filled after the first special allotment, according to official figures. The total allotment of seats under the SC category is 4,974, while the corresponding figure in the ST category is 626.

A preliminary assessment shows that there is little demand among aspirants for UG programmes in subjects like Mathematics and certain integrated programmes in multidisciplinary areas. The special allotments have been made to ensure that maximum number of SC/ST students obtain admission for the courses of their choice.

Senior varsity officials pointed out that they had taken into account a recent directive from the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes that asked Registrars of State universities to ensure that aspirants from socially and economically backward communities were not denied a chance when it came to admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Members of voluntary organisations working for SC/ST students had alleged that the applicants had got only a short window to complete the process under the special allotment. They had cited difficulties faced by students from remote areas and tribal hamlets to reach campuses before the deadline.

However, the university authorities coordinating the admission process said they had taken additional care this time and issued stringent directives to affiliated colleges to facilitate admission for students from the SC/ST category.

Aspirants have been given sufficient time to complete the admission process online. They are not required to turn up on campuses, as the entire process is online, according to the authorities.