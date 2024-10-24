40 MW Thottiyar hydel project to be inaugurated on October 28

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate to the nation the 40 megawatt (MW) Thottiyar scheme in Idukki on October 28, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

Addressing a press meet at Thottiyar on Thursday, Mr. Krishnankutty said that 60 MW Pallivasal Extension Scheme in Idukki would be commissioned soon. “After the commissioning of the 100 MW Kuttiyadi hydroelectric project in 2010, two more projects that will together yield 100 MW are ready for commission. The government will try to complete the 24 MW Chinnar and 40 MW Mankulam hydroelectric projects at the earliest,” said the Minister.

The 10 MW No. 1 generator of the Thottiyar project was synchronised with the power grid on July 10, and the 30 MW second generator on September 30. “Within months, the project generated 17 million units of electricity. The expected annual power generation from the Thottiyar project is 99 million units,” said the Minister.

10000 MW power

“Considering the increasing power demand, the government aims to ensure 10000 MW power in the State by 2030,” said the Minister. The Minister inaugurated the Upper Chenkulam hydel power project construction at Anachal near Munnar.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Krishnankutty inaugurated the Mini Vydyuthi Bhavan at Nedumkandam in Idukki. On the occasion, Mr. Krishnankutty said a ₹217.9-crore special package was allotted for the development of the power sector in Idukki district.

Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani presided over the meeting. KSEB chairperson Biju Prabhakar, KSEB distribution director P. Surendra, and district panchayat president K.T. Binu attended the function.

