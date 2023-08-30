HamberMenu
40 litres of illicit liquor seized in Wayanad, four arrested

August 30, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

An Excise squad from the Mananthavady range office on Tuesday arrested four persons and seized 1,200 litres of fermented wash, 40 litres of illicit liquor, and a huge stock of crude distilling accessories from a hooch den at Alattil near Periya in Wayanad.

The arrested are N.P. Muhammad, 40, of Perambra in Kozhikode, S. Aneesh, 44, of Udumbanchola in Idukki, P. Ajith, 33, of Beypore in Kozhikode, and Mathew Cheriyan, 33, at Sreekandapuram in Kannur.

A vehicle that was reportedly used to transport illicit liquor was also seized.

The search was led by Excise preventive officer P.R. Jinosh.

Excise sources said the hooch den was equipped with all accessories for large-scale production and sale. They said the flash inspection was carried out on the basis of a tip-off.

