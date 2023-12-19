GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹40 lakh sanctioned for IT facilities in schools: Antony Raju

December 19, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹40 lakh has been sanctioned to promote IT-based activities in schools in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

The most significant project is setting up of a language lab at Government Lower Primary School, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud. Computer equipment will be set up at the language lab to assist study of languages by acquiring listening, speaking, reading, and developing writing skills. The modern equipment at the language lab will include laptop, headset, and interactive screen.

Besides this, money has also been sanctioned to buy computers and related equipment in various schools. This includes funds for buying computers at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill; Government Upper Primary School, Thampanoor; Government Model HS LPS, Thycaud; and St. Anne’s LPS, Pettah, and laptops at Government Upper Primary School, Beemapally.

The Minister said administrative sanction has been received for these, and the computer-based equipment would be made available through Keltron.

