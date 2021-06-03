40 kg of ganja seized from house near Tirur

The excise team with the seized ganja at Tirur, Malappuram.

MALAPPURAM

03 June 2021 12:19 IST

80 kg of ganja was seized from a farmhouse in Malappuram two days ago

An excise team seized 40 kg of ganja stacked up in a rented quarters at Alungal, near Tirur, on Thursday. The seizure was made by a joint team of excise officers from Kuttippuram and Parappanangadi ranges following a tip-off.

Absconding

The ganja was apparently brought from Andhra Pradesh for distribution across the State. A case has been registered against Navas T.V. from Tirur. He is absconding.

Two days ago, the State Enforcement Squad of Excise had seized 80 kg of ganja from a farmhouse at Thrithala in Palakkad district. A man, arrested in connection with it, had reportedly divulged vital information connecting ganja mafias functioning in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Several persons in Malappuram district were found to be involved in a racket that brings ganja from Narsipatnam, a small town in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Dozens of regular ganja peddlers in Ponnani, Tirur, and Parappanangadi were questioned by the Excise officers in the last two days, and several raids were held in their hideouts.

Excise Circle Inspector Sumesh, Inspectors Sajeev Kumar and Sabu Chandra led the raid.