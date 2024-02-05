GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40% increase in transgender voter enrolment in district

February 05, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A transgender voter enrolment camp was held in the district on Monday against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Assistant Collector Akhil V. Menon inaugurated the enrolment camp held under the umbrella of the district SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and the electoral literacy club of the Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud.

Mr. Menon said the aim was to conduct elections that included everyone and reached everyone, and transgender persons should make maximum use of this opportunity.

Nearly 50 people participated in the camp that provided a chance for adding names to the voters’ list, changing gender, and correcting name and address. The services of 10-odd booth level officials was utilised for this.

According to official figures, 62 transgender persons had enrolled in the district earlier. Twenty-five more transgender persons added their name to the voters’ list through the camp. Nearly 20 persons made corrections. This resulted in a 40% increase in transgender voter enrolment.

College Principal Anuradha V.K. presided. Deputy Collector (Election) Sudheesh R., District Social Justice Officer Shinymol M., district SVEEP transgender icon Syama S. Prabha, and electoral literacy club district coordinator Mahesh were present.

