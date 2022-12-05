40 families get keys to flats in Corporation’s newly built apartment complex at Karimadom Colony

December 05, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The flat complex was constructed as part of the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation; the entire project will consist of 560 flats, of which 320 flats have been completed under three phases of the project

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh handed over the keys to 40 residents of the new flat complex completed at Karimadom Colony in the capital on Monday.

The flat complex was constructed under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme by the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation.

Mr. Rajesh said that everyone should come together beyond the boundaries of party politics in developmental activities to address day-to-day issues of the public. It was the public who stood to lose when developmental projects were hindered due to an excess of party politics. He said that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was giving priority for projects to ensure the welfare and development of the economically backward. The new administration had completed 384 flats after it came to power.

Till now, 320 flats have been completed at the Karimadom colony under the first three phases of the project. Each flat of 350 square feet in area consists of a bedroom, a hall, a toilet, and a kitchen. Power and water connections have been ensured in all the flats. The entire project will consist of 560 flats, anganwadi, community halls, and market and rejuvenation of the Karimadom pond. Mayor Arya Rajendran, standing committee chairpersons, and Corporation officials, participated in the event.