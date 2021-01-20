4 types of dengue viruses in Kollam

The Health Department has intensified dengue preventive measures in Kollam after four types of dengue viruses were found in a study conducted in the district.
Areas with a large number of vacant houses pose a challenge in Kollam Corporation as the possibility of spreading the infection is highest in such places.
“Since a second infection of dengue can be serious, eliminating mosquito breeding sources should be a priority,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha.
The department has instructed the residents to observe at least one day in a week as ‘dry day’ to destroy all potential breeding sources. “Educational institutions, offices, and households can observe the day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.”
Source reduction
While the excessive use and careless handling of plastic and tarpaulin has led to an increase in mosquito density in Kulasekharapuram and Mynagappally, rubber plantations are the major breeding points at Anchal. In coastal areas, boats that had been lying idle during the trawling ban season and prohibition became potential breeding sites.
The department has directed to prevent stagnation of water in the tyres attached to the boats. Fogging and source reduction have started in high-risk areas.
Anchal, Yeroor, Ayalamon, Anchalumood, Kollam Corporation, Poruvazhy, Karungapally, Chavara, Mynagappally, and Nedungolam fall in the category.
