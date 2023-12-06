ADVERTISEMENT

Four tourists from Kerala who died in J&K remembered as hardworking youth by their village in Palakkad

December 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Palakkad

The four—Sudesh, Anil, Rahul and Vignesh—were part of a 13-member tourist group from the Nedungode area in Chittur here. The car they were in lost control at a turn near the Zojila Pass, on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and fell into a ravine.

PTI

Four passengers died while two were injured after a vehicle, they were travelling in, rolled down into a deep gorge on the Zojila Pass in Ganderbal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The four young men from Chittur in Palakkad who died in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir on December 5 are remembered by their village as “hardworking youth” who used to go on such trips everywhere.

The four—Sudesh, Anil, Rahul and Vignesh—were part of a 13-member tourist group from the Nedungode area in Chittur here.

People from their village remember the four as “hardworking” and good natured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They used to go on such trips every year. They were very well behaved young men. It is really sad to hear about their death.

“What happened is so unexpected that we are unable to come to terms with it. All four of them lived within a 100-metre radius. They were close friends and had grown up together,” one of the local people told a TV channel.

He also said that two of the deceased had got married in February this year.

They were interested in travel and therefore had created a fund for the same, he said.

“Last time, they went on a trip to Kulu-Manali and this time they went to Delhi, then Agra, and then to Jammu and Kashmir. They were scheduled to return from there on December 7 and would have reached here on December 10,” he said.

Another villager said the four were helpful to everyone and, therefore, everyone held them in high regard.

“The bodies are expected to reach here on December 7 is what we have heard,” he said.

A woman living close to the victims’ homes, said, “They were very good children. We are unable to bear the loss. For us, they are like our own children”.

The State government’s Non-Resident Keralites welfare agency (NoRKA) Roots said that an official from its Delhi office had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate efforts to bring back the remains of those who died and also the other members of the tourist group.

A NoRKA official said that three others who were in the vehicle that fell into the ravine were injured with one of them in a critical condition that required brain surgery.

While the tourist in a critical condition has been shifted to SKIMS in Srinagar, the other two had minor injuries and are admitted in the primary health centre at Sonamarg there.

The remains of the four deceased were kept at the Sonamarg Primary Health Centre, he said.

The accident occurred when the tourist group were returning to Srinagar from Leh in two cabs.

The driver of the cab carrying seven of the 13 tourists lost control at a turn near the Zojila Pass, on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, as the road was slippery due to snow and fell into a ravine.

Besides the four from Kerala, the cab driver—who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district—also died.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US