4 more test positive in Pathanamthitta

Four more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 178.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has been put at 267, with 88 of them cured of the disease and one death as on Friday, an official bulletin here said.

194 in hospitals

A total of 194 persons, both infected and those with symptoms, are in isolation wards at hospitals in the district.

As per the bulletin, 75 persons are at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, eight at the District Hospital, Kozhencherry, one at the General Hospital, Adoor, 74 at the First-line Treatment Centre at Menamthottom Hospital, Ranni, 26 at the First-line Treatment Centre at Archana Hospital, Pandalam, and 10 at private hospitals.

New cases

A 28-year-old youth who came to Podiyady, near Thiruvalla, from Kuwait, a 61-year-old man who came to Aruvappulam in Konni from Saudi Arabia, a 45-year-old man who came to Ezhumattoor from Saudi Arabia, and a 51-year-old man who came to Kottanad, near Ranni, from Delhi are the new cases in the district.

As per the bulletin, 5,647 people are in quarantine at Corona Care Centres and houses in the district.

As many as 3,020 people among them have come from other States and 2,210 from abroad while 417 are contacts of infected persons.

The bulletin said 209 samples tested negative for the infection on Friday and results of 692 samples were awaited.