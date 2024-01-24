GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4 teachers suspended for stealing rice from school

January 24, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four teachers, including the headmaster of VHM Higher Secondary School, Morayur, were suspended from service for stealing the rice meant for students’ mid-day meal.

The Deputy Director of Education suspended headmaster Srikant, physical education teacher Ravindran, and teachers in charge of mid-day meal programme Bhavaneesh and Irshad Ali, following a preliminary investigation.

A video of some people carrying bags of rice from the school at night had surfaced on social media, raising fingers of suspicion towards the teachers. A grama panchayat councillor complained to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister when the school authorities had taken no action.

Those who released the video on social media said that they were forced to do so after the school authorities and other teachers remained silent about it when the incident was brought to their notice.

