4 shops gutted, 8 hurt in fire in Pathanamthitta

January 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
The shops that were gutted in the fire that broke out in Pathanamthitta on Friday.

The shops that were gutted in the fire that broke out in Pathanamthitta on Friday. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

Four shops were gutted at Pathanamthitta Central Junction in a major fire incident on Friday. Eight persons, including two Fire and Rescue Services personnel, suffered injuries in the incident. However, a major tragedy was averted due to the timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services department.

According to the police, the fire broke out at a chips making unit and it soon spread to other shops in the vicinity. Five fire force units from Pathanamthitta, Konni, Ranni and Adoor worked together to bring the blaze under control. Even as a rescue mission was on, two LPG cylinders exploded at the location, triggering panic. District Collector Divya S. Iyer said an inquiry would be conducted into the fire incident.

