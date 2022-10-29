4% reservation sanctioned for differently abled in 654 posts

Posts suitable for them identified in 98 departments

Posts suitable for them identified in 98 departments

The government has issued orders sanctioning 4% reservation in 654 posts found suitable for the differently abled. The Social Justice department spearheaded efforts to identify posts in 98-odd departments that were fit for the differently abled.

Reservation for the differently abled was increased from 3% to 4% as per Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. An expert committee identified the 654 posts that suited them.

Beneficiaries

Differently abled persons with blindness and low vision; those deaf and hard of hearing; with locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, dwarfism, muscular dystrophy; those cured of leprosy; victims of acid attacks; those with autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness; and those with multiple disabilities will benefit from the order.

A statement from the office of Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu on Saturday said Deputy Collector, assistant engineer, auditor in the State audit department, Secretariat assistant, legal assistant in Law department, Governor’s Secretariat assistant, agricultural officer, veterinary surgeon, scientific assistant in Animal Husbandry department, assistant professor in various departments are some of the posts found fit for reservation for the differently abled.

An assessment prepared by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing in connection with sanctioning of reservation was looked into by a monitoring committee. A draft functionality assessment report prepared on its basis had been submitted by the Social Justice Director.

Forty-nine common category posts found fit for the differently abled had been sanctioned 4% reservation earlier. The decision comes in the wake of the review by an expert committee of the capability of the differently abled on the basis of the nature of work in these 654 posts and the Union government’s Disability Assessment Guidelines of 2018, the statement said.