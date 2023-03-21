4 remanded in Thrissur moral policing murder case

March 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Thrissur

Four accused in the moral policing murder of a bus driver at Cherpu who had been arrested from Uttarakhand were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The accused, who were absconding after the murder, were arrested from Uttarakhand while trying to escape in a bus to Nepal, according to the police. The arrested were Ameer, 30, Arun, 21, Suhail, 23, and Niranjan, 22, of Kurumbilavu.

The special investigation team also arrested another accused, Dinon, 28, of Kurumbilavu, from Thrissur Railway station area on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahar, 33, a private bus driver, was dragged from the house of a woman friend and brutally attacked by a group of youths in the wee hours of February 19. Sahar, who was injured critically in the attack, later died in the hospital.

According to the police, the accused were drug addicts have connections with drug gangs in various States. They escaped using these links, the police said.

“Those who helped them escape and arranged hideouts will be brought to book. So far, 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case,” said Aishwarya Dongre, Thrissur rural police chief.