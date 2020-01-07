4 of family killed as bus rams car near Vaikom

Four members of a family, including two women, were killed when a speeding bus rammed their car near Cherumchuvadu in Vaikom on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sooraj Viswanathan, 35, his father Viswanathan , 65, mother Girija , 61, and Ajitha, 51, sister in-law of Viswanathan. The accident occurred around 5.45 a.m. on the Vaikom-Cherthala route. The bus was proceeding to Ernakulam from Vaikom.

Lost control

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle when the car suddenly entered the main road from a pocket road at a very high speed. After ramming the car, the bus went on to hit the compound wall of a property.

The mangled remains of the car had to be cut open to take the four persons outside. They, however, were declared brought dead at hospital. The deceased were on their way to a temple near Cherthala.

Ten persons on board the bus sustained injuries following the accident.