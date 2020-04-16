4 more test positive in Kannur, 1 case in Kasaragod

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur on Thursday. According to District Collector T.V. Subhash, three of the infected were Dubai returnees.

Those tested positive included a 48-year-old Patiyam native who arrived at the Karipur airport on March 19, a 48-year-old Peralassery resident who arrived at the Kochi airport on March 20, and a 41-year-old Cheruvanchery Chirat resident who arrived at Karipur on March 19.

Another patient, a 27-year-old woman of Cheruvanchery, contracted the disease from her husband who had tested positive on April 8.

There are now 7,013 people under observation in the district, including 6,584 in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod on Thursday. The 20-year-old man, who is a resident of Chemmanad, had returned here from Dubai.

There are now 61 COVID-19 patients in the district.

As many as 8,389 people are under observation, including 8,266 in home quarantine and 114 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 24 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged from hospitals in the district on Thursday.