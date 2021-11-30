4 more norovirus cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

30 November 2021 22:39 IST

Four more cases of norovirus were reported from a college in Thrissur on Tuesday. The infection was reported in four day scholars of the college.

Though 57 cases have been reported from the college earlier, they were in college hostels. The Health Department has asked the college authorities to make the classes online.

According to preliminary investigation, the infection spread from the drinking water distributed in the hostel.

