4 kin among 20 patients in Idukki

Idukki

09 July 2020 23:34 IST

Twenty persons, including a health worker at a community health centre, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Thursday. Others included eight persons who returned from the Gulf and 11 who came from other States.

A four-member family — 70-year-old man, his wife, 20-year-old son, and 17-year-old daughter — from Munnar are among the patients. They had returned from Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu.

A couple from Vazhathope who had returned from Jaipur also tested positive.

Advertising

Advertising

There were eight recoveries in the district on Thursday.

A total of 69 people are at isolation wards in hospitals. While 50 are in the Taluk Hospital, Idukki, 14 are at the Taluk Hospital, Thodupuzha. Five persons from the district are in hospitals in other districts.

There are 633 people in home quarantine in the district.