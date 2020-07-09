4 kin among 20 patients in Idukki

Twenty persons, including a health worker at a community health centre, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Idukki on Thursday. Others included eight persons who returned from the Gulf and 11 who came from other States.
A four-member family — 70-year-old man, his wife, 20-year-old son, and 17-year-old daughter — from Munnar are among the patients. They had returned from Sankarankovil in Tamil Nadu.
A couple from Vazhathope who had returned from Jaipur also tested positive.
There were eight recoveries in the district on Thursday.
A total of 69 people are at isolation wards in hospitals. While 50 are in the Taluk Hospital, Idukki, 14 are at the Taluk Hospital, Thodupuzha. Five persons from the district are in hospitals in other districts.
There are 633 people in home quarantine in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath