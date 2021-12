KASARAGOD

23 December 2021 22:43 IST

Four persons died when a lorry carrying timber overturned at Panathur, Kasaragod district, on Thursday evening.

The lorry fell into a canal while negotiating a sharp bend.

The Rajapuram police identified the dead as Mohanan, 40, Babu, 45, Vengapu, 47, and Narayanan, all residents of Kundupally, Rajapuram.

