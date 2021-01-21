4 kg of gold seized from car, two held

KASARAGOD

21 January 2021 18:48 IST

The Customs department seized 4 kg of gold worth ₹2 crore, which was hidden in a secret cavity inside a car near Bekal here on Thursday.

The officials intercepted the car based on specific information. Two persons from Belgaum in Karnataka have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the department officials, Jotiram, 23, and Thushar, 27, from Sakleshpur in Belgaum were caught with the gold, hidden in a secret compartment under the back seat of a Maruti car. The youths were caught near the Pallikkara toll booth at 11.30 a.m. They were trying to smuggle the gold to Karnataka.

This is a major seizure after the Customs department seized gold worth ₹6.20 crore in the district in February 2020.