Kerala

4 kg of gold seized from car, two held

The Customs department seized 4 kg of gold worth ₹2 crore, which was hidden in a secret cavity inside a car near Bekal here on Thursday.

The officials intercepted the car based on specific information. Two persons from Belgaum in Karnataka have been arrested in connection with the case. According to the department officials, Jotiram, 23, and Thushar, 27, from Sakleshpur in Belgaum were caught with the gold, hidden in a secret compartment under the back seat of a Maruti car. The youths were caught near the Pallikkara toll booth at 11.30 a.m. They were trying to smuggle the gold to Karnataka.

This is a major seizure after the Customs department seized gold worth ₹6.20 crore in the district in February 2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 6:49:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/4-kg-of-gold-seized-from-car-two-held/article33627204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY