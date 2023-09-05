4 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

September 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The intelligence wing of Air Customs seized 4 kg of gold valued at ₹2.5 crore at the Calicut International Airport on Tuesday.

Three gold bars weighing 1 kg each were found hidden under three seats of IndiGo flight 6E66 that arrived from Jeddah on Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure. An investigation is on.

In another case, three gold capsules weighing 811 grams and a gold chain weighing 164 grams were seized from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Air India Express flight IX348. The seizures were made on the basis of a tip-off. The passenger named Mohammed Farook was reportedly offered ₹70,000 and a flight ticket by a gold smuggling gang to carry 1 kg of gold compound.

