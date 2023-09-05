HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

September 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The intelligence wing of Air Customs seized 4 kg of gold valued at ₹2.5 crore at the Calicut International Airport on Tuesday.

Three gold bars weighing 1 kg each were found hidden under three seats of IndiGo flight 6E66 that arrived from Jeddah on Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure. An investigation is on.

In another case, three gold capsules weighing 811 grams and a gold chain weighing 164 grams were seized from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on Air India Express flight IX348. The seizures were made on the basis of a tip-off. The passenger named Mohammed Farook was reportedly offered ₹70,000 and a flight ticket by a gold smuggling gang to carry 1 kg of gold compound.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.