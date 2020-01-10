4 held for blocking Michael Levitt

A day after supporters of Wednesday’s nationwide general strike blocked a houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in Kuttanad, the police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested were identified as Sabu, 46, of Raj Bhavan, Kainakary; Sudheer, 45, of Puthanchira, Pulinkunnu; Aji Kumar, 43, of Aji Bhavan, Kainakary; and Jolly, 52, of Kandakudichirayil, Kainakary. The first two belong to the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union, and the others the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the CPI(M).

The Pulinkunnu police had earlier registered a case based on a complaint filed by the houseboat crew.

They were booked under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Prof. Levitt and a fellow foreign traveller visiting Kuttanad had a harrowing experience on Wednesday after the houseboat they were travelling in was blocked by the accused at C Block.

Prof. Levitt, on a visit to Kerala as a guest of the government, was stranded in the boat for more than two hours.

Collector meets Levitt

Staff Reporter writes from Kottayam: Kottayam Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu on Thursday met Prof. Levitt and expressed the grief and concern of the State government over the incident.

The Collector met him on his arrival at the boat landing station near Kumarakom and conveyed the message on a directive from the State Chief Secretary.

Prof. Levitt, on his part, acknowledged the gesture and said he had no complaints as such. During the interaction, Mr. Levitt said his earlier response was on the basis of an initial shock, the Collector said. “The Kerala lakes are beautiful, the backwater is wonderful and the people are very good. Thank you very much,” he later told the media before leaving for Kochi.