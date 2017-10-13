4 held during bid to smuggle sand boa

Forest Department officials arrested four persons during an alleged attempt to smuggle an Indian sand boa, a non-venomous variety of snake protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, on Thursday.

Two vehicles that were used by the gang were also confiscated.

The accused have been identified as B.K. Shabeer, 33, of Uzhamalakkal; Robert Bright, 38, of Mukkolakkal; Velayudhan, 52, of Pothencode; and Illyas Kutty, 56, of Adichanalloor in Kollam. They were apprehended by a team led by Palode forest range officer T. Ratheesh at Anayara. According to Mr. Ratheesh, the gang is suspected to be part of an interstate wildlife smuggling racket and more persons are believed to be involved in the case. Those arrested have been remanded in judicial custody after being produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Forest Offences) in Nedumangad.

He said that around 25 cases relating to illegal wildlife trade have been reported in the Palode forest range during the last few years. These included attempts to smuggle sand boa, Indian star tortoise, and owls.